This dog used to sniff out cold cases for police. Now she’s saving bees by detecting bacteria

By Angie Orellana Hernandez
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Honeybee losses appear primarily driven by pesticides, pathogens, poor nutrition and pests.

Equipped with her own tailored bee suit and a hood to cover her floppy ears, Maple - a former police dog - has an important retirement task: helping save thousands of honeybee hives.

The canine has spent the past five months sniffing Michigan bee colonies for American foulbrood, a highly

