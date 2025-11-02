Advertisement
This doesn’t feel like justice, says mother of UK soldier who killed herself after sex attack

Tom Cotterill
Daily Telegraph UK·
6 mins to read

Jaysley Beck (right) at her passing out parade with her mother Leighann McCready. A coroner's ruling that the British Army mishandled a sexual assault complaint from Beck, 19, who later died by suicide sparked anger and calls for reform. Michael Webber, 43, was sentenced to six months in prison on Friday local time after earlier pleading guilty to the attack. Photo / Centre For Military Justice via AFP

WARNING: This story discusses suicide.

The mother of a soldier who killed herself after being sexually assaulted by her superior said “this doesn’t feel like justice” after her daughter’s attacker was jailed.

Michael Webber, 43, had pleaded guilty to the attack on Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck, 19, during a

