Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This dad writes letters to hundreds of strangers who need father figures

By Kyle Melnick
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Rosie Paulik with her father, Buz Ecker. Photo / Family photo via The Washington Post

Rosie Paulik with her father, Buz Ecker. Photo / Family photo via The Washington Post

On a whim, Rosie Paulik posted on TikTok about her father, who had recently got a PhD and was “wondering what to do next”.

“He loves writing letters more than most people love their kids,” she wrote in a caption on her video, explaining that he has written her a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save