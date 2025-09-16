Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Third‑generation clockmaker Luther Stroup on nearly 80 years of family craft

Michael Venutolo-Mantovani
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Luther Stroup, a third-generation master clockmaker who has made 1866 grandfather clocks, with his daughter Victoria at Stroup Hobby Shop, in Spruce Pine, North Carolina. Photo / Sasha Arutyunova, The New York Times

Luther Stroup, a third-generation master clockmaker who has made 1866 grandfather clocks, with his daughter Victoria at Stroup Hobby Shop, in Spruce Pine, North Carolina. Photo / Sasha Arutyunova, The New York Times

Since the late 1940s, 2566 grandfather clocks have been produced by the Stroup Hobby Shop. Luther Stroup made 1866 of them.

There is a Stroup clock in all 50 states and each of America’s territories, Stroup said, most of which he delivered by hand.

Members of Congress own

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save