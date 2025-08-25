A third person, Kieren Daniel Mittelheuser, has been charged after the alleged murder of Pheobe Bishop. Photo / Facebook

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Third person faces court after alleged murder of teenager Pheobe Bishop

A third person, Kieren Daniel Mittelheuser, has been charged after the alleged murder of Pheobe Bishop. Photo / Facebook

A third person charged after the alleged murder of teenager Pheobe Bishop has faced court in Queensland.

Kieren Daniel Mittelheuser is accused of interfering with the investigation.

The 30-year-old allegedly used Bishop’s phone after her disappearance on May 15, in Bundaberg, Queensland, 7News reported.

It is believed Bishop planned to catch a flight from Bundaberg to visit her boyfriend in Western Australia, but she never made it to the airport.

Her body was found in Good Night Scrub National Park weeks later.