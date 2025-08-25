Bishop’s housemates James Wood and Tanika Bromley have been charged with murder.
The pair remain in custody.
Bishop’s mum and sister were in court on Monday, wearing “Justice for Pheobe” shirts.
In court, Queensland Police prosecutor Vicki Kennedy-Grill claimed there is a “large” amount of evidence, including 150 exhibits.
She requested more time from the court to finalise the material.
Mittelheuser will remain in custody.
The matter was adjourned until October 13.
