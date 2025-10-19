Robbers broke in to Paris' Louvre museum yesterday and fled with priceless jewellery. Photo / Dimitar Dilkoff, AFP)
Thieves wielding power tools have robbed the Louvre,taking just seven minutes to grab some of France’s priceless crown jewels, but dropping a gem-encrusted crown as they fled, officials and sources said.
Authorities recovered the 19th-century crown - damaged - near the museum, but the culprits were still at large andthe target of a manhunt.
France’s culture ministry said eight other items of jewellery were stolen in the raid, including an emerald-and-diamond necklace that Napoleon gave his wife Empress Marie Louise.
“Two high-security display cases were targeted, and eight objects of invaluable cultural heritage were stolen,” said the ministry.
The spectacular robbery daylight robbery on Sunday (local time), one of several to target French museums in recent months, closed the Louvre, the world’s most-visited museum and home to the Mona Lisa.
The robbers used a powered, extendable ladder of the sort used to hoist furniture into buildings to get into a gilded gallery housing the crown jewels, sources and officials said.
The 19th-century crown of Empress Eugenie, the wife of Napoleon III, was found broken near the museum afterwards, a source following the robbery said, asking to remain anonymous because they were not authorised to speak to the media.
The crown, featuring golden eagles, is covered in 1354 diamonds and 56 emeralds, according to the museum’s website.
‘Unsellable’
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said three or four thieves had used the furniture hoist to steal priceless items from two displays in the museum’s Galerie d’Apollon (Apollo’s Gallery).
It was not immediately clear what other items were taken.
Pieces on display in the gallery also include three historical diamonds - the Regent, the Sancy and the Hortensia - as well as an emerald-and-diamond necklace that Napoleon gave his wife, Empress Marie Louise, it said.
The thieves arrived between 9.30 and 9.40am (8.30 and 8.40pm NZT), the source following the case said, shortly after the museum opened at 9am.
A separate police source said the robbers drew up on a scooter armed with angle grinders and used the hoist to get inside the Louvre.
A witness named Samir, who was riding a bicycle nearby at the time, told the TF1 news outlet that he saw two men “get on the hoist, break the window and enter... it took 30 seconds”.
He said he saw four of them leave on scooters, and he called the police.
The brazen robbery happened just 800 metres from Paris police headquarters.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said the value of the hoard was still being estimated.
The Louvre’s management told AFP it closed because it wanted to “preserve traces and clues for the investigation”.
The director of the Drouot auction house told the LCI broadcaster that he feared the jewels would be broken down into gems and precious metal to be sold, as they would be “completely unsellable in their current state”.
‘Great vulnerability’
The Louvre used to be the seat of French kings until Louis XIV abandoned it for Versailles in the late 1600s.