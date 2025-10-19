Advertisement
Home / World
Updated

Thieves use power tools to steal French crown jewels in minutes

AFP
4 mins to read

Robbers broke in to Paris' Louvre museum yesterday and fled with priceless jewellery. Photo / Dimitar Dilkoff, AFP)

Thieves wielding power tools have robbed the Louvre,taking just seven minutes to grab some of France’s priceless crown jewels, but dropping a gem-encrusted crown as they fled, officials and sources said.

Authorities recovered the 19th-century crown - damaged - near the museum, but the culprits were still at large and

