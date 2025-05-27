Advertisement
World

They inhaled gas and scaled Everest in days. Is it the future of mountaineering?

By Jonathan Wolfe and Bhadra Sharma
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Four British climbers have sparked controversy by preparing for their climb of Mt Everest with xenon gas. Photo / Getty Images

A group of British men went from London to the summit of Everest and back in less than a week with the help of xenon gas. Mountaineers and the Nepalese government weren’t pleased.

Climbing Mt Everest typically takes weeks, with most of that time spent at the foot of the

