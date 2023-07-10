Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

They fell in love in a video game. Now both are in jail

New York Times
By Hari Kumar and Mujib Mashal
5 mins to read
Guards at a border between India and Pakistan. In both countries, interfaith relations have become somewhat of a minefield. Photo / Atul Loke, The New York Times

Guards at a border between India and Pakistan. In both countries, interfaith relations have become somewhat of a minefield. Photo / Atul Loke, The New York Times

The barrier-breaking romance of a Pakistani woman and an Indian man has led to criminal charges and nationalist intrigue.

Their love affair across one of the world’s most heavily guarded borders had begun on the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World