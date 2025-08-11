Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

‘These crimes are beyond imagination’ - Qatar’s PM slams ‘deliberate targeting’ of journalists

By Vivian Nereim
New York Times·
5 mins to read

The scene today after an Israeli strike yesterday that killed several Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza City. It has aggravated tensions between Israel and Qatar, which funds the television network and is also a central mediator in talks to end the war in Gaza. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

The scene today after an Israeli strike yesterday that killed several Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza City. It has aggravated tensions between Israel and Qatar, which funds the television network and is also a central mediator in talks to end the war in Gaza. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

An Israeli airstrike that deliberately killed several Al Jazeera journalists has aggravated tensions between Israel and Qatar, which funds the television network and is a central mediator in talks to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli attack yesterday, near a hospital in Gaza City, killed five Al

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save