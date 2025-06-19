Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

There’s a chance Trump might be able to secure a better deal than the previous one - James Acton

By James Acton
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Nuclear facilities in Iran. Photo / Getty Images

Nuclear facilities in Iran. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by James Acton

After more than four decades of effort, Iran was closer than ever to having the capability to assemble a nuclear weapon rapidly.

Then on Friday, Israel launched a massive attack on the country and its nuclear facilities.

Now United States President Donald Trump is reportedly considering whether

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World