Analysis
There are plenty of ‘ifs’, but with Gaza deal Trump is close to a major diplomatic achievement

Analysis by
David E. Sanger
New York Times·
6 mins to read

US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington yesterday. Photo / Anna Rose Layden, The New York Times

President Donald Trump is at the brink of the biggest diplomatic accomplishment of his second term — a cessation of the brutal war between Israel and Hamas.

Yesterday he made it clear he was eager to fly to the Middle East to preside over a ceasefire and welcome hostages

