Theo Von. Photo / Getty Images

Popular podcaster Theo Von has asked the US Department of Homeland Security to delete a pro-deportation video that used a clip of him out of context.

The video, which has since been taken down, was posted to X by the Department of Homeland Security to support the administration’s continuing mass deportation scheme, according to the Daily Mail.

“Heard you got deported, dude, bye,” Von states in the clip, which was snipped from a video message he had filmed for a fan whose friend had been deported.

But Von said his “thoughts and heart” were more “nuanced” than what was shown in the video.

Other parts of the deleted X post used clips from President Donald Trump’s speech at the UN this week, where the leader bragged about dropping migrant numbers at the US border.