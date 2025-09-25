The comedian has been a supporter of Trump for some time.
Von hosted the President on his podcast during the 2024 election, an interview that was credited with boosting the politician’s cache among Millennial and Gen Z men.
In a post to X, Von congratulated Trump, Robert Kennedy Jr and JD Vance on their wins, going on to acknowledge the growing political influence of podcasting.
“And thank you @danawhite for helping podcasts contribute to the political landscape. NEVER would have happened without YOU! We invited all the candidates but only three showed up.”
But CNN reports key figures within the manosphere are now becoming “disillusioned” with US domestic and foreign policy decisions.
In June, Von publicly criticised Trump’s association with Israel, calling the President’s bombing of Iran a “horrible idea”.
When asked by TMZ what question he would ask the President if he were to interview him again, he said “why we are being supportive of the genocide in Gaza”.
Von is yet to further explain his views on continuing mass deportations in the US.
More than two million people have been deported under the Trump administration to date, Homeland Security said in a September 23 statement.
The UN has said the continuing displacement of illegal immigrants by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “raises serious human rights concerns”.