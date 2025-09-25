Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Theo Von accuses Homeland Security of misusing clip in deportation video

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Theo Von. Photo / Getty Images

Theo Von. Photo / Getty Images

Popular podcaster Theo Von has asked the US Department of Homeland Security to delete a pro-deportation video that used a clip of him out of context.

The video, which has since been taken down, was posted to X by the Department of Homeland Security to support the administration’s continuing mass

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save