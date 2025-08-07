Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Their last love token was a dinosaur carefully rebuilt from its excavated bones

By Zachary Small
New York Times·
8 mins to read

Barry James places his hand on a fossilised triceratops at his home in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, on March 7. When his wife died, the paleontologist poured his grief into the reconstruction of a triceratops skeleton that they had started together. Photo / Caroline Gutman, The New York Times

Barry James places his hand on a fossilised triceratops at his home in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, on March 7. When his wife died, the paleontologist poured his grief into the reconstruction of a triceratops skeleton that they had started together. Photo / Caroline Gutman, The New York Times

The 159th skeleton to come across Barry James’ desk was potentially one of the largest triceratops ever found.

A colleague, Craig Pfister, had telephoned James, a commercial paleontologist, from Wyoming to discuss the astounding collection of bones, possibly worth as much as US$25 million.

Would James come out of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save