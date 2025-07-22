Advertisement
Their killings sparked a racial reckoning. Here’s what has happened since

By Tobi Raji
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Demonstrators demanding justice for Breonna Taylor gather in Jefferson Square Park on March 13, 2021, in Louisville. Photo / Joshua Lott, the Washington Post

Five years ago, the high-profile killings of three black Americans sparked a national reckoning over racial inequality and police conduct.

In the spring and summer of 2020, United States protesters flooded the streets demanding justice for the victims.

Two of the deaths were caused by police officers, prompting calls

