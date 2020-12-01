Website of the Year

The world in a vice: Sounding the alarm on China, then running for shelter

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has positioned Australia at the front of a global effort to stand up to China. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Damien Cave

When Australia's leader demanded an apology for a tweet by a Chinese official, his response reflected the insecurities facing many countries in dealing with China.

For the past few years, Australia has positioned itself at

