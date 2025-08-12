Advertisement
The wilful blindness of much of Israeli society about Gaza must be discarded - Shira Efron

By Shira Efron
New York Times·
9 mins to read

Palestinians gather aid airdropped on Gaza City on August 7. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Opinion by Shira Efron

A stream of images of starving children in the Gaza Strip have captured the world’s attention, deepening anger over Israel’s actions in the territory and furthering its isolation among nations.

The narrative is different inside Israel.

The story of hunger in Gaza has hardly registered compared with other crises

