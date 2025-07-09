Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

The wild Russian plot to burn a London restaurant and kidnap its owner

By Lizzie Dearden
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Yevgeny Chichvarkin outside his wine store in London, on March 10, 2018. Court proceedings revealed how a criminal gang in Britain were directed to target Chichvarkin, a dissident Russian who owns Hide, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Mayfair. Photo / Andrew Testa, the New York Times

Yevgeny Chichvarkin outside his wine store in London, on March 10, 2018. Court proceedings revealed how a criminal gang in Britain were directed to target Chichvarkin, a dissident Russian who owns Hide, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Mayfair. Photo / Andrew Testa, the New York Times

LONDON — When Hide opened in London’s exclusive Mayfair district in 2018, the restaurant made headlines for its twisting bespoke timber staircase, its lavish wine menu and its rapidly won Michelin star.

Last year, it drew attention for another reason.

A group of small-time criminals in Britain were directed by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World