The wary, warming, wildly consequential alliance of Ocasio-Cortez and Mamdani

Matt Flegenheimer
New York Times·
12 mins to read

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Democrat-New York) appears at a campaign rally for state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani after endorsing him for mayor in Manhattan on June 14. Photo / Shuran Huang, The New York Times

Zohran Mamdani was not asking for an endorsement. This seemed wise.

Because Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not offering.

But sitting last year, at Mamdani’s request, at a kebab house in Queens — where he said he would like to be mayor of New York City — the nominal very-long-shot hoped

