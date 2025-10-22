Her band also shared an emotional tribute to their “queen”, writing: “Virginia Lillye was hands down the quintessential rock goddess. There will never be another frontwoman like her... We love you dearly and you will never be forgotten. Riposa in peace our sweet Vinny.”
At the time, Lillye spoke publicly about her health challenges, describing it as a “sneaky cancer”.
“It’s a silent cancer that doesn’t make its appearance known until it’s stage three,” she told the Daily Mail.
“Ovarian cancer doesn’t get as much attention as other cancers. It’s a sneaky cancer with the symptoms coming on late in the diagnosis.
“It usually gets to stage three before you know what’s happening. There needs to be more awareness among society. More funds need to be raised to help instigate finding ways to discovering earlier diagnosis.”
Lillye had undergone several rounds of chemotherapy since her diagnosis, and also suffered a series of setbacks during her treatment, including multiple infections.
Before being forced to put her career on hold as a result of her cancer, Lillye had a decades-long career which saw her perform with many well-known Aussie musicians and international music icons including KISS’ Gene Simmons and Gilby Clarke from Guns N’ Roses.