Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The US Supreme Court has expanded Trump’s power. He’s seeking much more

By Justin Jouvenal
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

The Supreme Court in May. Photo / Wesley Lapointe, for The Washington Post

The Supreme Court in May. Photo / Wesley Lapointe, for The Washington Post

The United States Supreme Court has already expanded President Donald Trump’s authority in a string of emergency rulings.

In his firing of Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook and other issues probably headed to the court, he’s signalling that he continues to seek broader powers for the executive branch of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save