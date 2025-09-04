Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The US President has a 93% approval rating among GOP voters. That gives him a lot of juice

By David M. Drucker
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump has set a fast pace of change for a leader in his second term, when most near lame duck status. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has set a fast pace of change for a leader in his second term, when most near lame duck status. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by David M. Drucker

United States President Donald Trump’s second term is barrelling ahead with the political momentum typical of a first term - and it shows no outward signs of dissipating.

Having lost re-election in 2020 but declined to retire from campaigning, Trump has been the central, all-consuming figure in American politics for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save