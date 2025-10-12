Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Analysis
Home / World

The Trump split screen: A peacemaker abroad, a retribution campaign at home

Analysis by
Erica L. Green
New York Times·
6 mins to read

US President Donald Trump leaves Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, after a medical check-up. While Trump has sought to cast himself as the ultimate peacemaker in conflicts abroad, he is fuelling a never-ending series of conflicts at home. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, The New York Times

US President Donald Trump leaves Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, after a medical check-up. While Trump has sought to cast himself as the ultimate peacemaker in conflicts abroad, he is fuelling a never-ending series of conflicts at home. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, The New York Times

Within a span of two hours on Friday, United States President Donald Trump won two pressure campaigns.

Firstly, he celebrated a significant victory in his self-described goal as a peacemaker when Israel approved the first phase of his plan to end the devastating war in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save