The trauma of childhood in Gaza

By Patrick Kingsley and Bilal Shbair
New York Times·
12 mins to read
A camp for the displaced on a beach in Gaza City. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Over the past two years, tens of thousands of children in the territory have been killed, wounded or orphaned. Childhood as they once knew it has ceased to exist.

To numb the traumas of wartime in the Gaza Strip, Rahma Abu Abed, 12, plays a game with her friends. They

