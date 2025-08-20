Israel and Hamas have held on-and-off indirect negotiations throughout the war, resulting in two short truces during which Israeli hostages were released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The latest truce proposal came after Israel’s security cabinet approved plans to conquer Gaza City, despite fears it would worsen the catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

Qatar and Egypt, backed by the United States, have mediated the frequent rounds of shuttle diplomacy.

Qatar said the latest proposal was “almost identical” to an earlier version agreed by Israel, while Egypt said Monday that “the ball is now in its [Israel’s] court”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to publicly comment on the plan but said last week his country would accept “an agreement in which all the hostages are released at once and according to our conditions for ending the war”.

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi said on social media his group had “opened the door wide to the possibility of reaching an agreement, but the question remains whether Netanyahu will once again close it, as he has done in the past”.

The latest truce proposal came as Netanyahu faces increasing pressure at home and abroad.

In Gaza, the civil defence agency reported Israeli strikes and fire killed 48 people across the territory on Tuesday.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP the situation was “very dangerous and unbearable” in the Zeitoun and Sabra neighbourhoods of Gaza City, where he said “shelling continues intermittently”.

The Israeli military declined to comment on specific troop movements, saying only that it was “operating to dismantle Hamas military capabilities” and took “feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm”.

The military later said a strike in Khan Yunis overnight targeted a Hamas militant.

A proposed truce includes prisoner exchanges and aid entry into Gaza. Photo / Getty Images

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties accessing swathes of the Palestinian territory mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency or the Israeli military.

In the Zikim area of northern Gaza on Tuesday, an AFP journalist saw Palestinians hauling sacks of food aid along dusty roads lined with rubble and damaged buildings.

Gazan Shawg Al-Badri said it took “three to four hours” to carry flour, what she called “white gold”, back to her family’s tent.

“This bag is worth the whole world,” she said.

Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel’s offensive has killed at least 62,064 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which the United Nations considers reliable.

– Agence France-Presse