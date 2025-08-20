Advertisement
Israeli Defence Minister approves plan to conquer Gaza City, call-up of 60,000 reservists

By Alice Chancellor
AFP·
3 mins to read

Israeli strikes in Gaza on Tuesday killed 48 people amid ongoing negotiations and humanitarian concerns. Photo / Jack Guez, AFP

Israel’s Defence Minister has approved a plan for the conquest of Gaza City and authorised the call-up of around 60,000 reservists to carry it out, his ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Israel Katz’s move, confirmed to AFP by a spokesperson, piled pressure on Hamas as mediators pushing for a

