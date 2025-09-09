Advertisement
‘The stakes could not be higher’ - Trump tariffs face Supreme Court test that could reshape economy

By Justin Jouvenal
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

The Supreme Court will quickly assess the legality of Donald Trump’s tariffs, affecting global trade. Photo / Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post

The Supreme Court today announced it will quickly weigh the legality of most of United States President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

It is a far-reaching case that could determine the fate of a cornerstone of the President’s agenda and alter the course of the US economy and global trade.

