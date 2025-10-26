Advertisement
The ‘sleeper issue’ at the heart of Trump’s trade war - what counts as foreign content in goods?

Alexandra Stevenson
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Workers on a production line at an electric-vehicle factory in Chongqing, China, on May 20. For months, trade officials throughout Asia have been waiting for the Trump Administration to address a question that cuts to the heart of their disruptive plans: How do you decide the origin of goods in a world where virtually everything contains parts that come from different countries? Photo / Gilles Sabrie, The New York Times

For months, companies and officials throughout Asia have been waiting for United States President Donald Trump to address a question that cuts to the heart of his disruptive plans for global trade.

How do you decide the origin of goods in a world where virtually all the things we buy,

