The site of the Jonestown massacre opens to tourists - some ask why

By Genevieve Glatsky
New York Times·
7 mins to read

An American tourist, Sean Traverse, posing for photos during a tour to the site of the Jonestown settlement in Guyana. Photo / Federico Rios, The New York Times

Both American survivors of the mass suicide and murder and Guyanese have criticised the tour. But defenders say the site offers important lessons.

What makes a tragedy worth revisiting?

Nearly 50 years after the mass murder-suicide in the settlement known as Jonestown, all that remains in the remote Guyanese jungle

