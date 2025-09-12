Tyler Robinson, right, with his father, Matt (blurred). Tyler allegedly shot and killed Charlie Kirk. Photo / Facebook

His mother, Amber, works for Intermountain Support Coordination Services, a Utah state service providing care for disabled people, MailOnline reported. She is also a registered Republican.

Photos from his mother’s social media account paint a picture of a happy family.

In one post, Robinson is seen posing alongside his two brothers and parents wearing matching tongue-in-cheek Christmas pyjamas.

Their T-shirts read: “The jolliest bunch of a**holes”.

In Halloween of 2017, he wore a Donald Trump costume, which made it look as though he was balancing on the President’s shoulders.

Tyler Robinson, who allegedly killed Charlie Kirk, appears comfortable around guns in Facebook photos. Photo / Facebook

The family’s online output appears to show a young man who was comfortable around guns, who spent many years shooting rifles, and went on hunting trips with his family.

Other images show Robinson posing with an M2 Browning .50 calibre machine gun.

He was a bright student. Labelled a “genius” by his mother in one post, he passed his high school ACT with flying colours and scored a US$32,000 ($54,000) scholarship to Utah State University.

In a clip circulating online, Robinson reads out the acceptance letter as several people can be heard whooping and screaming in the background.

He only attended one semester, in 2021.

Robinson went on to attend Dixie Technical College, enrolling in the electrical apprenticeship programme.

Student became increasingly political

A family member told the FBI that Robinson had grown increasingly political.

He had expressed a hatred for Kirk in the days before the attack, saying that he was “spreading hate”. He also mentioned that the political commentator would soon be coming to town to give a talk at Utah Valley University.

Casings from the weapon used to kill Kirk were found to have several anti-fascist messages engraved on them.

One engraving read: “Hey Fascists, Catch!” – next to an up arrow symbol, right arrow symbol and three down arrow symbols. Another read “OwO”, and a third read “If You Read This You Are Gay LMAO”.

One casing was also scrawled with lyrics referencing the World War II Italian anti-fascist song Bella Ciao.

It is not yet clear how Robinson, a smart college student from a seemingly loving, middle-class family of Republican voters, came to despise Kirk.

But during a press conference on Friday, officials revealed he had spent time on Discord servers, an online community and chat app.

Rifle in the woods

Officials recalled that Robinson’s roommate helped investigators by sharing the messages, in which he discussed details of the bullet engravings, as well as retrieving a rifle from a drop point and stashing it in a bush.

In the woods just off campus, officers found a high-powered, bolt-action rifle containing one spent cartridge and three unused rounds.

Also found nearby was a screwdriver that could have been used to assemble and disassemble the gun, a .30-06 Mauser bolt-action rifle, according to CNN.

Robinson’s capture follows a two-day manhunt for a gunman who fired a single lethal shot from 130m, before jumping off a roof overlooking the pop-up stage where Kirk was hosting one of his hugely popular Prove Me Wrong sessions, debating students on conservative issues.

Revealing Robinson’s identity during a press conference on Friday, Utah governor Spencer Cox described Kirk’s killing as an “attack on the American experiment. An attack on our ideals.”

The Telegraph contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Intermountain Support Coordination Services for comment.

