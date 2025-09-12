Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

The scholarship student with an all-American upbringing accused of killing Charlie Kirk

Daily Telegraph UK
4 mins to read

Utah governor names arrested suspect in Kirk killing as Tyler Robinson. Video / AFP

Smiling politely, hair neatly combed, and wearing a green polka dot shirt with just one button undone, Tyler Robinson looks the picture of an all-American suburban son.

But on Friday morning, he was revealed to be the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk, the conservative influencer killed by a single bullet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save