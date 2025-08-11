The purchase of an area more than twice the size of Texas was widely criticised in the US at the time, even dubbed “Seward’s folly” after the deal’s mastermind, secretary of state William Seward.
Languages and churches
The Russian Orthodox Church established itself in Alaska after the creation of the Russian-American Company, and remains one of the most significant remaining Russian influences in the state.
More than 35 churches, some with distinctive onion-shaped domes, dot the Alaskan coast, according to an organisation dedicated to preserving the buildings.
Alaska’s Orthodox diocese says it is the oldest in North America, and even maintains a seminary on Kodiak Island.
A local dialect derived from Russian mixed with Indigenous languages survived for decades in various communities – particularly near the state’s largest city Anchorage – though it has now essentially vanished.
However, near the massive glaciers on the southern Kenai Peninsula, the Russian language is still being taught.
A small rural school of an Orthodox community known as the “Old Believers” set up in the 1960s teaches Russian to around a hundred students.
Next-door neighbours
One of the most famous statements about the proximity of Alaska and Russia was made in 2008 by Sarah Palin, the state’s then-Governor – and the vice-presidential pick of Republican nominee Senator John McCain.
“They’re our next-door neighbours, and you can actually see Russia from land here in Alaska, from an island in Alaska,” Palin said.
While it is not possible to see Russia from the Alaskan mainland, two islands facing each other in the Bering Strait are separated by just 4km.