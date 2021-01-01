The real X-Files: US Government set to reveal UFO secrets

The US is reportedly set to reveal what it knows about UFOs.
An act included in Donald Trump's Covid-19 relief and government funding bill, signed on Sunday, includes a countdown for the Pentagon and US spy agencies to reveal their X-Files.
The federal agencies have 180 days to make the files public, according to the provision.
The act was included as a "committee comment" attached to the annual intelligence authorisation act.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The Senate Intelligence Committee, chaired by Republican Senator Marco Rubio, has requested for the report to include "detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data".
The report must also contain analysis of potential threats posed by "unidentified aerial phenomena to national security, and an assessment of whether this unidentified aerial phenomena activity may be attributed to one or more foreign adversaries".
Last April, the US Department of Defence released three navy videos showing pilots interacting with UFOs.
The videos were from November 2004 and January 2015.
Read More
- The Conversation: I'm an astronomer and I think aliens may be out there – but UFO sightings are...
- Mystery remains 50 years after Hawke's Bay UFO visit - NZ Herald
- UFO over Porirua? Mysterious hovering lights stun locals - NZ Herald
- The UFO files: Pentagon officially releases videos of mysterious flying objects - NZ Herald
- Secret UFO files detail HB sightings - NZ Herald
- Australian brothers say they witnessed two UFOs in 'conflict' before 1980 crash - NZ Herald
A former CIA director has previously said in an interview that it is "presumptuous and arrogant" to assume life on Earth is the only form of life in the universe.
John Brennan said in a podcast interview that some of the unexplained activity might constitute "a different form of life".