Home / World

The real height at which a hill becomes a mountain, according to data

Andrew Van Dam
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

A gondola does its thing near Colorado's Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in 2024. Photo / Matt McClain, The Washington Post

From California to Colorado, one universal experience defines growing up in the American West.

It’s not the wide-open skies. Or the deer and the antelope. It’s not even the lack of humidity, blissful as it may be.

It’s taking your first trip back East, visiting a national park

