Palestinians near the Nuseirat refugee camp leave using a coastal road after the Israeli Army urged them to head south, in the Gaza Strip. Thousands of Gazans, who have had to load up their lives in search of refuge multiple times throughout the war, were forced to flee yet again last week. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times
On the coastal road heading south from Gaza City, thousands of people have begun an arduous journey to what they hope will be relative safety.
Israel has told them to flee as it prepares to take over the city.
It is a dangerous journey through stifling heat and batteredlandscapes.
Those who own a car or can afford a taxi are at an advantage.
They cram into beat-up vehicles, some of which are missing windows or windshields.
The booms of Israeli airstrikes are never far away.
Israel has been preparing for weeks to mount a full-scale assault on Gaza City.
Since the beginning of September, about 250,000 people have fled the city, according to an estimate from the Israeli military.
The military has issued an evacuation order telling all residents to seek refuge in the southern Gaza Strip.
Nearly one million people have been sheltering in Gaza City, according to the United Nations.
In August, a UN-backed panel of food security experts said the city was experiencing famine.
Many people in Gaza City have been displaced multiple times during the war, which began after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which saw about 1200 people killed and 250 taken hostage.
Israel responded by waging an unrelenting campaign that, over the past 22 months, has left tens of thousands of people dead in Gaza, destroyed its infrastructure and caused famine in parts of the territory.