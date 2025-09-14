Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

The perilous path to escape Gaza City heading south along the coastal road

Liam Stack
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Palestinians near the Nuseirat refugee camp leave using a coastal road after the Israeli Army urged them to head south, in the Gaza Strip. Thousands of Gazans, who have had to load up their lives in search of refuge multiple times throughout the war, were forced to flee yet again last week. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Palestinians near the Nuseirat refugee camp leave using a coastal road after the Israeli Army urged them to head south, in the Gaza Strip. Thousands of Gazans, who have had to load up their lives in search of refuge multiple times throughout the war, were forced to flee yet again last week. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

On the coastal road heading south from Gaza City, thousands of people have begun an arduous journey to what they hope will be relative safety.

Israel has told them to flee as it prepares to take over the city.

It is a dangerous journey through stifling heat and battered

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save