The other victims in school shootings: The children who survive

Experts say that children who survive school shootings deal with a host of complex feelings. Photo / Getty Images
They were, by some measures, the lucky ones.
The children who were rushed to the hospital, bloody and scared. The ones who clutched their parents in emotional reunions that circulated on the news.
They were the latest survivors of the latest school shooting, which killed two children, ages 8 and10, in Minneapolis on Thursday.
Now the children of Annunciation Catholic School join a group that numbers nearly 400,000: America’s children who have been exposed to gun violence at school.
As Natalie Barden, the sister of 7-year-old Daniel Barden, who was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, put it in a letter to future survivors of school shootings: “You are now part of this sad little club that is actually not so little anymore”.
Norris Roberts, said his step-grandson, Endre Gunter, was injured in the shooting. He had surgery and is no longer in critical condition, but Roberts is worried for the boy’s future.
Endre witnessed another child die, Roberts said. “It’s going to be tough on him,” he said, wondering aloud whether Endre would struggle for the rest of his life.
“I can’t fathom that happened and you being stable,” he said, adding: “It’s not normal”.
Survivors of other school shootings have described how the trauma has followed them for years: panic attacks, migraines, a mental plan for how to escape any public space.
Research from Stanford University and other institutions has similarly found long-lasting effects, including increased absences from school, lower student achievement and even lower earnings in adulthood.
Students in neighbourhoods where school shootings occur show increased antidepressant usage for “two to three, even up to five years later”, said Maya Rossin-Slater, an associate professor of health policy at Stanford who has studied the effects of school shootings.
Still, experts said, children can overcome traumatic experiences with the right support.
Initial struggles are to be expected.
If a child is still experiencing anxiety, trouble focusing, irritability and other problems a month after a traumatic event, those may be signs that the child needs more support, Gurwitch said.
She said all parents – not just those living in the Minneapolis area – should talk to their children about school shootings, particularly after an event makes the news.
Even children in preschool and kindergarten are more aware than many parents think. “To assume that children won’t know is a hope and a prayer that is not realistic,” Gurwitch said.
She said parents could start by asking what children already knew, validating how their children feel and focusing on what steps were being taken to keep them safe.
“We can never say, ‘I promise it’s not going to happen at your school,’” she said. “We can say, ‘We are doing everything we know how to do to keep you safe.’”