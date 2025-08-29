Advertisement
The other victims in school shootings: The children who survive

By Sarah Mervosh
New York Times·
4 mins to read

Experts say that children who survive school shootings deal with a host of complex feelings. Photo / Getty Images

They were, by some measures, the lucky ones.

The children who were rushed to the hospital, bloody and scared. The ones who clutched their parents in emotional reunions that circulated on the news.

They were the latest survivors of the latest school shooting, which killed two children, ages 8 and

