World

The online and lived are indistinguishable: We’re fully in an age of brain-poisoning meme politics

Opinion by
Nathan Taylor Pemberton
New York Times·
7 mins to read

American flags with handwritten notes among items left at a makeshift memorial for Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, where he was assassinated last week, in Orem, Utah. Photo / Loren Elliott, The New York Times

Moments into a news conference announcing the apprehension of a suspect in Charlie Kirk’s killing, the Governor of Utah, Spencer Cox, began to read aloud the phrases reportedly engraved on the assassin’s bullet casings:

“Notices bulges OWO what’s this?”

“Hey fascist! Catch!”

“Oh bella ciao bella ciao bella ciao ciao

