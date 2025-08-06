Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The mRNA vaccine technology once considered revolutionary is now being targeted

By Carolyn Y. Johnson, Rachel Roubein
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

The Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine was made using mRNA technology.

The Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine was made using mRNA technology.

United States Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy jnr announced a crackdown on mRNA vaccine technology and research to develop it, following months of pressure from anti-vaccine activists.

According to HHS, the Trump Administration has launched “a co-ordinated wind-down” of 22 mRNA projects supported by the Biomedical Advanced

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save