Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The move ends a contentious deployment of the troops in the California city

AFP
2 mins to read

Last month people marched during a 'No Kings' movement protest in the area where daily protests occurred in response to a series of federal immigration raids in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Last month people marched during a 'No Kings' movement protest in the area where daily protests occurred in response to a series of federal immigration raids in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

The 700 United States Marines in Los Angeles are being withdrawn, ending a contentious deployment of the troops in the city, the Pentagon announced today.

US President Donald Trump ordered thousands of National Guard and hundreds of Marines into Los Angeles last month in response to protests over federal

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save