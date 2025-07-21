Last month people marched during a 'No Kings' movement protest in the area where daily protests occurred in response to a series of federal immigration raids in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

The move ends a contentious deployment of the troops in the California city

The 700 United States Marines in Los Angeles are being withdrawn, ending a contentious deployment of the troops in the city, the Pentagon announced today.

US President Donald Trump ordered thousands of National Guard and hundreds of Marines into Los Angeles last month in response to protests over federal immigration sweeps - a move opposed by city leaders and California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth “has directed the redeployment of the 700 Marines whose presence sent a clear message: lawlessness will not be tolerated”, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.

“Their rapid response, unwavering discipline, and unmistakable presence were instrumental in restoring order and upholding the rule of law,” he added.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also announced the withdrawal of the Marines in a post on X, saying it was “another win” for the city and that the presence of the troops was “an unnecessary deployment”.