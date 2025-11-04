Advertisement
The Maldives, where about a fifth of the population uses tobacco, brings in generational smoking ban

Maham Javaid
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

People spend time by the ocean in Male, the Maldives. Photo / Saumya Khandelwal, for The Washington Post

The Maldives this month barred people born after 2006 from smoking or purchasing tobacco products in the country, making the archipelago the first country to implement such a law.

“Individuals born on or after January 1, 2007, are prohibited from purchasing, using, or being sold tobacco products within the Maldives,”

