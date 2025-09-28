Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

The LA fires destroyed 11,000 homes. Less than 10% have permits to rebuild

Michelle Ma and John Gittelsohn
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

Eight months after the Palisades Fire, Andy Weyman and Terry Davis haven’t been able to start rebuilding their Malibu home. Photo / Aidan Klimenko, Bloomberg, via The Washington Post

Eight months after the Palisades Fire, Andy Weyman and Terry Davis haven’t been able to start rebuilding their Malibu home. Photo / Aidan Klimenko, Bloomberg, via The Washington Post

Of the thousands of residents needing to rebuild after this year’s California wildfires, Andy Weyman would seem especially well positioned.

The TV and stage director had remodelled his Malibu home just five years earlier and had city-approved blueprints in hand, with the same architect set to oversee reconstruction.

Yet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save