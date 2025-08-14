Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

The king of Indian street food made an official advisory of snacks to be eaten in moderation

By Anupreeta Das and Hari Kumar
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Samosas are fried in oil at a New Delhi, India shop. A government advisory noting the high fat and sugar levels in many popular snacks was seen by some as an attack on India’s beloved street food. Photo / Anindito Mukherjee, The New York Times

Samosas are fried in oil at a New Delhi, India shop. A government advisory noting the high fat and sugar levels in many popular snacks was seen by some as an attack on India’s beloved street food. Photo / Anindito Mukherjee, The New York Times

Indians eat a mind-boggling array of street food.

They nosh on pakoras, or vegetable fritters; jalebis, which are deep-fried coils of fermented batter dunked in sugar syrup; and papdi chaat, a tart and spicy melange of crunchy fried dough, yoghurt and spices — to name just a few.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save