The Joshua Tree wind phone - a sanctuary for grief and connection

By Sydney Page
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Colin Campbell and Gail Lerner installed a wind phone in Joshua Tree to help mourners connect with lost loved ones. Photo / Colin Campbell via the Washington Post

Colin Campbell and Gail Lerner installed a wind phone in Joshua Tree to help mourners connect with lost loved ones. Photo / Colin Campbell via the Washington Post

Colin Campbell was driving with his wife, Gail Lerner, and their two teens along Highway 62 near Morongo Valley, California, when a drunk driver going 145km/h struck their car.

Ruby, 17, and Hart, 14, who were seated in the back, were killed in the crash. The family was on their

