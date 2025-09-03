Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

The government just walloped Google. That’s good business

By Binyamin Appelbaum
New York Times·
5 mins to read

A US federal judge has rejected the US Government's demand that Google sell its Chrome web browser as part of a major anti-trust case but imposed sweeping remedies aimed at restoring competition in online search. Photo / Brandon Bell, AFP

A US federal judge has rejected the US Government's demand that Google sell its Chrome web browser as part of a major anti-trust case but imposed sweeping remedies aimed at restoring competition in online search. Photo / Brandon Bell, AFP

Opinion by Binyamin Appelbaum

The giants of Silicon Valley have a lot in common with Laura Ingalls Wilder, who portrayed her life on the prairie as a triumph of self-sufficiency, barely mentioning that the government underwrote the railroads, provided the farmland and tided the family through rough winters.

Tech companies, too, like to tell

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save