Former President Donald Trump is still hoping to run for the Republican nomination - despite three court cases against him. Photo / AP

Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted once again.

After facing charges earlier this year related to hush money payments paid to pornstar Stormy Daniels, and becoming the first former President to face criminal charges for his mishandling classified documents, Trump has now been criminally indicted over attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

In an announcement Wednesday morning NZ time, prosecutors unveiled charges against Trump related to conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights, referring to a citizen’s right to vote.

Newshub US correspondent Mitch McCann told The Front Page podcast that these charges don’t just relate to the January 6 riots on Capitol Hill, but to Trump’s entire attempt to undermine the 2020 election.

“The real crux of these charges alleges that Donald Trump in fact, knew that he had lost, but continued with these lies and tried to change people’s minds, despite knowing he’d lost the election.”

Trump will appear in court later today, but reporters have already set up shop outside the courts in Washington. McCann is among them, and says it is a “media circus” as people await the third court appearance from Trump this year.

“Before March of this year, a former US president had never, ever faced criminal charges. In the last few months, it’s happened three times to one person, Donald Trump.”

“This really is historic and it could have massive implications on who becomes the next president of the United States.”

However, should Trump get off the hook in all his court cases - with a likely fourth case also coming out of Georgia - the polls still have Trump favoured significantly ahead of the other contenders for the Republican Party.

Trump is sitting on 54 per cent compared to a recent New York Times poll, with his nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, on only 17 per cent.

“The thought is it’s actually making him stronger every time he gets indicted,” McCann says. “He seems to have more money donated to his campaign and he gets higher in the polls.

“If he was to become the nominee and run against Joe Biden, a New York Times poll has found they’re both sitting on about 43 per cent each, so really it’s a dead heat.”

So how have his political rivals responded to Trump’s latest indictment? What else can we expect from his latest court appearance? And when could we see Trump head to court?

