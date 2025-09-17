Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

‘The floodwaters are rising’ - rally draws 150,000 as UK reckons with far-right surge

AFP
4 mins to read

British far-right activist Tommy Robinson (centre) addresses supporters as they walk with Union and St George's cross flags through central London during a 'Free speech' march. Photo / Carlos Jasso, AFP

British far-right activist Tommy Robinson (centre) addresses supporters as they walk with Union and St George's cross flags through central London during a 'Free speech' march. Photo / Carlos Jasso, AFP

Once a far-right pariah, activist Tommy Robinson attracted up to 150,000 protesters to a weekend march in London, triggering soul-searching in Britain about fringe politics flowing mainstream.

The large numbers seen on Sunday NZT came as a shock to many in the country and raised questions about the implications

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save