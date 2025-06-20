Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

The famous river will be open to swimmers from early July with three bathing sites

By Juliette Collen
AFP·
4 mins to read

The river runs through the French capital. Photo / 123rf

The river runs through the French capital. Photo / 123rf

A year on from athletes competing in the River Seine during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, French authorities guarantee the water will be safe for the public to swim in this summer.

Parisians and tourists will be able to dive into the river from July 5, weather permitting, according to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World