The DC National Guard will build up to about 100 to 200 soldiers on the streets any time

By Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs and Ashley Ahn
New York Times·
4 mins to read

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, centre, poses for a photo with members of the District of Columbia Army National Guard near the Washington Monument in Washington. Photo / Kenny Holston, The New York Times

Teams of federal agents and local police officers rolled out of the parking lot of a United States Park Police facility in southeast Washington as President Donald Trump’s takeover of law enforcement in the nation’s capital continued to ramp up.

Scores of National Guard troops gathered on the lawn of

