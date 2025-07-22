Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The charges date back to when Rachida Dati was a European MP and allege she accepted lawyer’s fees

AFP
3 mins to read

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati is to go on trial accused of corruption and abuse of power while she was a European Parliament member. Photo / Mohammed Badra, pool, AFP

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati is to go on trial accused of corruption and abuse of power while she was a European Parliament member. Photo / Mohammed Badra, pool, AFP

France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati is to go on trial accused of corruption and abuse of power while she was a European Parliament member, a judicial source told AFP.

Dati, a high-profile minister who holds ambitions to become Paris mayor next year, was placed under investigation in 2019 on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save