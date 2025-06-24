Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

The centre-left party is unpopular but there is a way to reset how Americans view it - Galen Druke

By Galen Druke
New York Times·
7 mins to read

US President Donald Trump. Photo / Anna Rose Layden, the New York Times

US President Donald Trump. Photo / Anna Rose Layden, the New York Times

Opinion by Galen Druke
Galen Druke, a former podcast host and reporter at FiveThirtyEight, is the host of the GD Politics podcast.

We are more than 1200 days away from the 2028 presidential election, but the Democratic presidential primary is already well under way.

The likely candidates are fundraising, hosting campaign rallies, starting podcasts and staking out ideological lanes.

Candidates will try to carve out distinct political identities, but one challenge

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World