The case of Dahud Hanid Ortiz, a US-Venezuelan citizen brought home in Trump’s prisoner swap

By Adam Taylor, Samantha Schmidt, Dalila Olmo
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

A US State Department photo shows Americans and US residents imprisoned in Venezuela being returned to the US. Dahud Hanid Ortiz is at the centre, third from the right, holding a small flag and wearing a grey cap. Photo US State Department

It’s been nearly a week since Dahud Hanid Ortiz, sentenced by a Venezuelan court to 30 years in prison for a gruesome triple murder, was last seen publicly - grinning triumphantly as he arrived in Texas, having been freed through an expansive deal brokered at the behest of United States

