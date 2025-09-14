Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

The Brits who beat Brexit: Gibraltar celebrates its reunion with Europe

Steve Hendrix
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

In crowded Gibraltar, the airport runway also serves as a thoroughfare. Cyclists and pedestrians wait for an EasyJet flight from London to taxi past before they cross. Photo / Steve Hendrix, The Washington Post

In crowded Gibraltar, the airport runway also serves as a thoroughfare. Cyclists and pedestrians wait for an EasyJet flight from London to taxi past before they cross. Photo / Steve Hendrix, The Washington Post

Nine years after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union - over Gibraltar’s stringent objections - Gibraltarians have become the Brits who beat Brexit after all.

After nearly a decade in limbo and years of negotiations, a treaty announced in June and set to come into effect over

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save