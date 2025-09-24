Advertisement
The attack captured the attention of Trump and in part ignited his sweeping crime crackdown

Olivia George
Washington Post·
Washington DC Superior Court. Photo / Michael A. McCoy, The Washington Post

A 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty today to the attempted carjacking and beating of a former United States Doge Service staffer last month.

The attack captured the attention of US President Donald Trump and in part ignited his sweeping crime crackdown on Washington DC, deploying the National Guard and

